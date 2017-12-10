Suspect arrested in fatal shooting

A Baxter County man has been arrested in the shooting death early Tuesday of Chester Raymond Hornowski, 71.

Robert Dean Penny, 59, was arrested after he tried to flee in a 2004 Ford pickup, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

Officers responded to a call at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday that Hornowski had been shot multiple times.

Deputies and an Arkansas State Police trooper arrived at a residence about 4 miles south of Mountain Home minutes before the pickup driven by Penny emerged from behind the building and accelerated rapidly, according to the release.

Penny drove the pickup toward a deputy in the yard, the release said. Two other deputies fired their weapons at the pickup, according to the release.

"The vehicle continued northbound hitting the ditch on the northeast corner of the residence becoming airborne, traveling approximately 36 feet before hitting the pavement, then becoming airborne again striking the Baxter County sheriff's 2017 Chevy Tahoe that was parked on the side of the road at the intersection," according to the release.

Sheriff John Montgomery wasn't in the Tahoe, which is believed to be totaled.

The Ford pickup traveled a short distance more before coming to a stop.

Penny was taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, where he was treated for minor injuries and released, according to the news release.

Hornowski was found lying dead in the home with gunshot wounds in his hands, chest and face, according to the sheriff's office.

A Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found inside the residence.

Penny was being held without bail last week. He is to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Metro on 12/10/2017