Video highlights: Razorback receiver commit Mike Woods
This article was published today at 8:54 a.m.
New Arkansas commitment Mike Woods is a speedy and elusive receiver that also likes to throw punishing blocks on defensive backs in the running game.
Woods, 6-2, 190, 4.43 of Magnolia, Texas recorded 51 receptions 1,018 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior and 75 catches for 1.456 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior. Below are his junior highlights. His senior highlights will be posted later this week.
