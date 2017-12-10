Video highlights: Razorback receiver commit Mike Woods

New Arkansas commitment Mike Woods is a speedy and elusive receiver that also likes to throw punishing blocks on defensive backs in the running game.

Woods, 6-2, 190, 4.43 of Magnolia, Texas recorded 51 receptions 1,018 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior and 75 catches for 1.456 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior. Below are his junior highlights. His senior highlights will be posted later this week.