Sunday, December 10, 2017, 10:41 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Video highlights: Razorback receiver commit Mike Woods

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 8:54 a.m.

arkansas-wr-commitment-mike-woods

Arkansas WR commitment Mike Woods.

New Arkansas commitment Mike Woods is a speedy and elusive receiver that also likes to throw punishing blocks on defensive backs in the running game.

Woods, 6-2, 190, 4.43 of Magnolia, Texas recorded 51 receptions 1,018 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior and 75 catches for 1.456 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior. Below are his junior highlights. His senior highlights will be posted later this week.

