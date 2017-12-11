Police: 19-year-old injured in shooting at Arkansas apartment

A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a shooting in northeast Arkansas on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment on Mills Circle in Lepanto shortly before 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Pointsett County sheriff's office.

The victim, who was identified as Kelan Jenkins, was taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis and was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. A spokesman for the hospital said Jenkins was discharged Sunday.

Lepanto Police Department, Pointsett County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.