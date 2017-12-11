Home / Latest News /
54-year-old Arkansan ejected from Lexus in wreck, dies
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
Authorities said a 54-year-old man died after his vehicle left the road and overturned in Crawford County early Monday.
Donny Cole, an Alma resident, was driving south on U.S. 71 when his 1997 Lexus veered off the highway shortly after 5 a.m., according to a report from Arkansas State Police.
The vehicle overturned and ejected Cole, killing him, police said.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
At least 463 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.
