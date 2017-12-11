Home / Latest News /
State police investigating after body found in ditch
This article was published today at 4:55 p.m.
Authorities in Arkansas are investigating after a body was found in a ditch alongside a highway, state police said.
The Arkansas County sheriff's office requested assistance from Arkansas State Police after the deceased person was located, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Agents from the criminal investigation division are on their way to the scene, Sadler said about 5 p.m. Monday. He refused to give any further information about the investigation.
