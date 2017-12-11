Arkansas-based meat processor to add 34 jobs in $2.1 million investment

The Arkansas-based parent company of Petit Jean Meats said Monday that it will create 34 new jobs as part of a $2.1 million investment.

Morrilton Packing Co. will add additional capacity for current and future meat products, including a new line of snack items “with large growth potential,” according to a news release.

The 34 additional jobs will bring total employment at the Morrilton-based company to more than 100 workers.

“This expansion would not be possible without our loyal customers and our dedicated employees who believe in this company,” said David Ruff, Morrilton Packing Co.’s president and CEO, in a statement.

Morrilton Packing Co. sells most of its products — including ham, bacon, sausages, hot dogs and sandwich meats — to retail and food service locations in Arkansas and Texas. It also sells items online across the U.S.