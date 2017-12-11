Arkansas has 5th lowest gas prices in U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Holiday travel will be less expensive on Oklahoma's highways than anywhere else in the nation, and Arkansas motorists won't pay much more.

AAA said Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Oklahoma is $2.19 — the lowest in the US. Gas prices in Arkansas are 3 cents higher at an average of $2.22 a gallon.

During the past week, the national average gas price dropped 2 cents to $2.46. AAA said drivers can expect pump prices to continue to drop heading into the holiday season as supply strengthens. AAA spokespersonLeslie Gamble said gasoline demand is expected to weaken throughout the winter.

AAA said West Coast gas prices are among the highest in the country, with motorists in California paying $3.13 per gallon.