Sheriff's office: Man shot by Arkansas deputy has died

A man shot by an Arkansas deputy who was responding to a disturbance Saturday has died, authorities said.

A witness called 911 about 7:20 p.m. to report possible shots fired at two homes on the 400 block of Sidon Road in the Rose Bud area, the White County sheriff's office previously said.

When authorities arrived, James Newman, 69, refused the deputy's repeated requests to put down his rifle, according to a Monday news release from the sheriff's office.

Instead, Newman began approaching the deputy and pointed his rifle at him, prompting the deputy to fire his own weapon, the release stated.

Newman was transported to Unity Health Medical Center in Searcy, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said Monday.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting and will submit a report to the White County prosecuting attorney to determine whether use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was justified.

The deputy, who was not identified, was placed on administrative leave, the sheriff's office said.