Central Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl, police say

A central Arkansas man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, according to authorities.

Cory Allen Moses, 23, of Sherwood was arrested around 9 a.m. Friday at this home on Thornhill Drive on a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to a police report.

The 14-year-old girl and Moses, who were described as being in a relationship, began communicating in February, authorities said. They began having sex together in March, the girl told an officer with the Sherwood Police Department.

Moses knew of her age but “he didn’t care,” the report states.

In July, the girl told authorities that she and a friend went to Moses’ home and smoked marijuana. There, the friend watched as the victim and Moses had sex, according to police.

Records show Moses also faces drug-related charges after detectives, while serving his arrest warrant, saw drug paraphernalia and smelled marijuana in his residence.

Moses remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster. He has a court appearance set for Feb. 6.