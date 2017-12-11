In child porn case, Arkansas man gets 75 months in prison

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday in a child pornography case.

Jeremy Lynn McGrew, 36, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release on one count of receipt of child pornography.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in December 2016 identified a computer address that was making files of child pornography available for download, according to court records. McGrew’s home was searched in April.

Law enforcement officials confiscated digital evidence containing child pornography. McGrew admitted viewing and accessing child pornography for the past 14 years.

McGrew was indicted in June and pleaded guilty in August.