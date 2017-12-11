Home / Latest News /
Firefighters rescue girl stuck in McDonald's playground
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.
SPENCER, Mass. — Firefighters in Massachusetts responded to a fast-food restaurant over the weekend to free a young girl who got stuck in the playground.
The Telegram & Gazette reported that firefighters responded to a McDonald's in Spencer around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters say they needed a ladder to reach the girl, who was stuck 10 to 12 feet in the air. Police say it took a cutting tool and about 30 minutes to free her.
Police think the girl suffered a dislocated knee. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Her name and age were not released, and it is unclear how she became trapped.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Firefighters rescue girl stuck in McDonald's playground
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.