Hot Springs police identify 1 victim killed in triple homicide
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 1:51 p.m.
Police have identified one of the victims of a triple homicide in Hot Springs.
According to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department, 40-year-old Paul D. Power of Hot Springs was among three people found dead in a home in the 200 block of Nevada Street during a welfare check Tuesday evening.
Nicholas Matthew Lewondowski, 34, of Hot Springs was later arrested and charged with three counts of capital murder.
A witness told authorities that Lewondowski killed the three after the four of them got into an argument about a member of the group stealing from another member.
Two female victims have not been positively identified by the state Crime Laboratory yet, police said.
