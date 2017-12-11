Subscribe Register Login
Monday, December 11, 2017, 2:52 p.m.

Hot Springs police identify 1 victim killed in triple homicide

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 1:51 p.m.

Police have identified one of the victims of a triple homicide in Hot Springs.

According to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department, 40-year-old Paul D. Power of Hot Springs was among three people found dead in a home in the 200 block of Nevada Street during a welfare check Tuesday evening.

Nicholas Matthew Lewondowski, 34, of Hot Springs was later arrested and charged with three counts of capital murder.

A witness told authorities that Lewondowski killed the three after the four of them got into an argument about a member of the group stealing from another member.

Two female victims have not been positively identified by the state Crime Laboratory yet, police said.

