Little Rock police investigate third donut shop robbery this month
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:16 a.m.
Three Little Rock donut shops have been robbed in about a week, according to reports from the Little Rock Police Department.
The latest robbery occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday at Daylight Donuts, 7610 Geyer Springs Road.
An employee told investigators a black male entered the shop at and requested an orange juice. When the employee opened the register, the robber pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash, police said. He reportedly left with $75.
Police said the robber weighed about 120 pounds and stood 5 feet 6 inches tall.
The employee told officers he believes the same person is responsible for the Dec. 3 robbery of Shipley Do-Nuts at 2900 S. University Ave.
Employees there told officers a robber bought a drink before taking out a small black handgun and demanded money from the register.
A Dunkin’ Donuts was also robbed on Dec. 3, a few hours before Shipley Do-Nuts, though department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said last week he did not believe those two hold-ups are connected.
There was no indication of an arrest in any of the robberies.
