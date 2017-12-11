Monday recruiting tidbits: Top prospect looks to visit the Hill

One of the nation's top prospects is considering an official visit to Arkansas.

Athlete Joshua Moore, 6-1, 177 of Yoakum, Texas said he will most likely make an official visit to Fayetteville after reopening his recruitment on Sunday. He had been committed to Nebraska since June. He said he's talked to receivers coach Justin Stepp and offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

He expects Coach Chad Morris to make an in-home visit on Thursday. He has taken official visits to Nebraska and Alabama and has three visits left. ESPN rates him the No. 5 athlete and the No. 36 overall prospect in the nation.

Highly recruited receiver Tommy Bush is expecting Coach Morris and receivers coach Justin Stepp to visit his school and home on Tuesday.

Bush, 6-5, 187, 4.47 of Schertz (Texas) Clemens has more than 40 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida State, Baylor, Alabama and others. He's said he's considering a visit to Fayetteville.

ESPN rates Bush a four-star prospect, the No. 9 receiver and No. 64 overall prospect.

Defensive end Courtre Alexander, 6-5, 260 of Owasso, Oklahoma is expecting Arkansas recruiting coordinator Mark Smith to visit his school and home today. He has offers from Tulsa, Tulane, Memphis and others. Texas is showing interest along with others.

As reported last Wednesday, Arkansas coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock are expected to visit the school and home of Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon today.

Bohanon 6-4, 215 pounds narrowed his list of scholarship offers to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Baylor and Georgia in May, but has said he’s open to other schools looking to pursue him.

He recently officially visited Baylor and was to visit North Carolina over the weekend. He plans to sign during the aarly signing period that starts Dec. 20 and ends on the 22nd.