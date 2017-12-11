Naming rights for football field, end zone facility net ASU athletics $10M

The Arkansas State University board of trustees Monday unanimously approved the naming rights to the school’s football field and its future north end zone facility for a combined $10 million contribution to the Red Wolves Foundation from the Johnny Allison family and Centennial Bank.

The field permanently will be called “Allison Field” after the $5 million donation from Allison, who is the chairman of Home BancShares, which owns Centennial Bank.

Centennial Bank also contributed $5 million, and the future north end zone facility will be named the “Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center” through Dec. 31, 2037. The bank’s naming rights for the football stadium also were extended through that date.

The donations each matched the amount Allison donated in 2014, which enabled the renovation of Centennial Bank Stadium’s press box and concourse.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.