Assaulted at business, robbed of gold Jesus pendant he was wearing, North Little Rock man tells cops

A 32-year-old North Little Rock man told authorities he was assaulted and robbed of a gold Jesus pendant by a man who asked to look at it late Sunday at a Little Rock business.

The victim reported he was at a cemetery on South Woodrow Street when he went to a nearby business to buy cigarettes. Police listed the location as being in the 1800 block of South Woodrow, though a report didn't name the business.

The victim said two men approached him and first asked for a lighter. Then one of them asked to see the pendant that the 32-year-old was wearing around his neck before the man assaulted him and took the item from its chain, the report said.

Police spoke with the victim at CHI St. Vincent, where officials told authorities he suffered a possible fracture to his right hand and a dislocated finger.

The pendant had a listed value of $225.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report, and detailed suspect information wasn't listed.