Man critically hurt in Little Rock shooting, police say

A 38-year-old man has "life-threatening" injuries after a Little Rock shooting Monday morning, police say.

Officers found Issac McCoy lying in the hallway of a Doe Run Cove residence with a gunshot wound to his chest and right side, according to a report from the city's Police Department. Authorities said the shooting occurred shortly before 9:15 a.m.

Emergency medical personnel took McCoy, who had critical injuries, to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, the report stated. Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said the victim remained in a hospital Monday afternoon with "life-threatening injuries."

According to police, a witness said she heard a gunshot while sleeping in the living room and saw a man leaving with a younger black female. McCoy also told police that a 37-year-old Little Rock man had shot him.

The listed suspect did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Monday afternoon.

Further information on the shooting was not immediately available.