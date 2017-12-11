Cash register, liquor reported stolen from Little Rock Japanese restaurant

Police say a burglar stole a register containing $500 from a Little Rock restaurant.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, an alarm went off at Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant, located just east of Interstate 430 at 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.

Later that day, the 65-year-old manager arrived at the eatery and found the glass front door had been broken, authorities said. The cash register was reported missing along with $100 in liquor.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.