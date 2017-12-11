Subscribe Register Login
Monday, December 11, 2017, 12:33 p.m.

Gunman in ski mask leaves Little Rock gas station after worker asks him if he's kidding, authorities say

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 10:53 a.m.

Police say an assailant wearing a ski mask with tried to hold up a Little Rock gas station Saturday morning but left empty-handed.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the would-be robber walked into an Exxon gas station located just off of Interstate 430 at 10705 N. Rodney Parham Road around 6:20 a.m.

A 28-year-old employee told officers that the stranger, who was wearing gloves and a ski mask with eye holes "that looked as if they were cut out by hand," walked up to the counter and demanded all the money in the register.

When she asked if he was kidding, he pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and laid it on the counter, authorities said. He then left the business empty-handed.

Police described the robber as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

