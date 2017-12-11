SEC recognizes Gafford's big outing

— Arkansas Razorbacks 6-11 forward Daniel Gafford has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Gafford, from El Dorado, average 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocked shots to help the Razorbacks beat Colorado State 92-66 and No. 14 Minnesota 95-79. He shot 13 of 17 from the field in the two games, including 8 of 8 against Minnesota.

Gafford is the first Razorback to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors since guard Anton Beard on Feb. 23, 2015.

On the season Gafford is averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots in 19.1 minutes. He's shooting 69.5 percent (41 of 59) from the field and has 21 of the Razorbacks' 37 dunks.