Trump wants to send man back to moon, on to Mars
By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wants to send man back to the moon — and on to Mars.
Trump is signing a space policy directive directing NASA "to lead an innovative space exploration program to send American astronauts back to the moon, and eventually Mars."
That's according to White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.
Trump has taken several steps to refocus NASA's mission on space exploration.
He'll sign the directive at the White House on Monday.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
