Monday, December 11, 2017, 5:08 p.m.

Trump wants to send man back to moon, on to Mars

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:04 p.m.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wants to send man back to the moon — and on to Mars.

Trump is signing a space policy directive directing NASA "to lead an innovative space exploration program to send American astronauts back to the moon, and eventually Mars."

That's according to White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Trump has taken several steps to refocus NASA's mission on space exploration.

He'll sign the directive at the White House on Monday.

Subscribe Register Login

