Arkansas sheriff's deputy shoots man, says weapon pointed

A White County sheriff's deputy shot a suspect on Saturday after responding to reported gunshots, authorities said.

A witness called 911 at 7:18 p.m. to report possible shots fired at two homes on the 400 block of Sidon Road, according to an emailed statement from White County Chief Deputy Phillip Miller.

A deputy spoke with the caller before trying to contact the suspect, Miller said.

"During the investigation of the incident, the suspect brandished a long weapon and moved it into a firing position at the deputy causing the deputy to use deadly force," White said.

The suspect was transported to the Unity Health Medical Center in Searcy.

The identity of the deputy and the condition of the suspect weren't clear on Sunday.

While Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident, a spokesman referred questions to the White County sheriff's office. Messages to the sheriff's office seeking additional information weren't returned on Sunday.

