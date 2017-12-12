Fire official: 1 killed, 1 hurt in blaze at Arkansas home

A blaze at an Arkansas home left one person dead and one injured Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Crews responded to a residence in the 7600 block of Mote Road in Crawford County about 6 a.m., according to Assistant District Fire Chief Billy Garrett.

There were two people inside when authorities arrived, according to Garrett. Emergency personnel got a male out of the structure but were unable to rescue a female, who died in the home, he said.

The male was reportedly unconscious and taken to a hospital in Fort Smith for burn treatment. Garrett said he did not know the victim's condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Crawford County sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the fire, he said. The state fire marshal will assess the scene Wednesday.