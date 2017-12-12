Arkansas man, 67, dies after vehicle overturns on U.S. highway

A 67-year-old man died in Fulton County after his vehicle hit an embankment and overturned on Monday, authorities said.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, Charles White was driving east on U.S. 62 west of Agnos when his 1996 Jeep Cherokee traveled off the road, hit an embankment and overturned. It happened around noon.

The Ash Flat resident suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

Conditions were reported to be clear and dry.

At least 464 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary crash data.