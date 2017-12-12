After investigation into Facebook post, two Little Rock police recruits fired, department says

A Little Rock police recruit who used a racial slur in a past Facebook post has been fired from the department, according to an agency spokesman.

Brandon Schiefelbein, who is white, was terminated from the Little Rock Police Department on Friday, Lt. Michael Ford confirmed Tuesday.

The firing comes after the department opened an internal investigation into a Facebook post by Schiefelbein, who is white. The June 2013 post included a racial slur offensive to black people and displayed a picture of a black man who appears to be sleeping on a bed.

Ford said another Little Rock police recruit, Brandon Gurley, has also been terminated from the department. According to Schiefelbein's lawyer, Gurley, who is black, raised concerns about Schiefelbein's post but appears to also have used the same racial slur in past posts on Facebook.

The Police Department began an internal-affairs investigation into the post last month.