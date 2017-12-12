Panel clears way for new Ten Commandments monument; lawmaker says installation likely soon

A replacement to the Arkansas Capitol’s shattered Ten Commandments monument is likely to be installed in “a matter of weeks,” according to a lawmaker involved with the project.

On Tuesday, the state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission approved plans to install four concrete bollards around the base of the replacement monument. The original was destroyed in June when a man drove his Dodge Dart into the Decalogue.

The commission’s approval for the added security features was the last official step to be taken to replace the monument, which itself had already received the commission’s blessing.

The monolith and the added security are being paid for with private funds.

Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, a representative of the private group funding the monument, said the new marker has already been created. All that’s left to do, he said, was to have the group’s construction team organize the installation with the secretary of state’s office.

Finding time to install the monument is dependent mostly on the weather and holiday schedule, said Chief Deputy Secretary of State Kelly Boyd.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.