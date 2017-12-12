Crystal Bridges closing early American art galleries to 'reimagine' installation

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will close its early American art galleries for about a month to rework the space for the first time since opening six years ago, museum officials said Tuesday.

“We are excited to add to our permanent collection, activate new spaces and create connections between the past and present, inviting visitors to consider the complexities inherent in the American spirit,” said Crystal Bridges executive director Rod Bigelow in a statement.

The installation will be closed from Jan. 9 through March 16 to “reimagine” the galleries in “new and invigorating ways,” according to a news release.

While the galleries are closed, the works will still be accessible online for viewing through the Crystal Bridges website.

The Bentonville museum has also acquired new works for its 1940s to Now Gallery and is installing four sculptures from the permanent collection in its North Forest Trail, which debuted in May, the release states.

The North Forest, which has been closed since Nov. 27 since the departure of the popular Chihuly: In the Forest outdoor presentation, will reopen Dec. 23, the museum said. American artist Dale Chihuly’s exhibition at Crystal Bridges was the highest-attended in the museum’s history, according to officials.

Among the new sculptures being installed along the trail is Tony Tasset’s 12-foot tall Deer, which had recently been on loan to the city of Chicago and placed on its Riverwalk as part of a public art initiative.

Read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.