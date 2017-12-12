Home / Latest News /
Alabama Democrat Doug Jones wins election to U.S. Senate, beats Roy Moore
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:27 p.m. Updated today at 9:41 p.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama's special Senate election on Tuesday, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who endorsed the GOP's Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations.
It was the first Democratic Senate victory in a quarter-century in Alabama.
The victory by Jones, a former U.S. attorney best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for Birmingham's infamous 1963 church bombing, narrows the GOP advantage in the U.S. Senate to 51-49. That imperils already-uncertain Republican tax, budget and health proposals and injects energy into the Democratic Party's early push to reclaim House and Senate majorities in 2018.
Still, many Washington Republicans viewed the defeat of Moore as perhaps the best outcome for the party nationally despite the short-term sting. The fiery Christian conservative's positions have alienated women, racial minorities, gays and Muslims — in addition to the multiple allegations that he was guilty of sexual misconduct with teens, one only 14, when he was in his 30s.
A number of Republicans declined to support him, including Alabama's long-serving Sen. Richard Shelby. But Trump lent his name and the national GOP's resources to Moore's campaign in recent days.
Senate leaders had promised that Moore would have faced an immediate ethics investigation.
Jones takes over the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The term expires in January 2021.
Republicans on Capitol Hill have expressed hopes of scheduling a vote on their tax legislation before Jones is sworn in, but lawmakers are still struggling to devise a compromise bill to bridge the divide between the House and Senate legislation that can win majority support in both chambers.
The Republican loss also gives Democrats a clearer path to a Senate majority in 2018 — albeit a narrow one — in an election cycle where Democrats are far more optimistic about seizing control of the House of Representatives.
Ultimately, Tuesday's contest came down to which side better motivated its supporters to vote. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said turnout likely would not exceed 25 percent of registered voters.
Jones successfully fought to cobble together an unlikely coalition of African-Americans, liberal whites and moderate Republicans.
"This is an important time in Alabama's history, and we feel very confident where we are and how this is going to turn out," the Democrat said after casting his ballot Tuesday.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Alabama Democrat Doug Jones wins election to U.S. Senate, beats Roy Moore
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
DontDrinkDatKoolAid says... December 12, 2017 at 9:51 p.m.
Mitch McConnell is so happy !!!!
( permalink | suggest removal )
ARMNAR says... December 12, 2017 at 10:47 p.m.
Suck it, Cheetolini and Klansman Bannon!
( permalink | suggest removal )
JakeTidmore says... December 12, 2017 at 11:17 p.m.
An Alabama judge named Roy
Sought young girls he could enjoy
He said they'd find God
By touching his bod
And making him their newest toy.
**
I believe that I read somewhere in my net-surfing on this subject tonite that a difference of 2% or less kicks in an automatic recount. So, although I'd dearly love to see that SOB concede, Moore does get a waiting period until the votes are counted and certified again. Then the sad violin music can kick in.
His best bet when this is all over is to zip it up (his mouth and his pants), go home and hope his wife doesn't cut his family jewels or his hands off for being such an idiot with the young Virgin Mary types. Apparently those innocent but body-enhanced babes belong to God's playpen.
Sorry, Roy, but Daddykins has been a naughty, naughty boy. You can't have them hot "babes" getting in touch with the Holy Spirit by putting their hands on your crotch rocket and lighting your fuse.
( permalink | suggest removal )
noname2u says... December 12, 2017 at 11:33 p.m.
I be gall darned, hunney. Might be sumpin' to dat "evo-looo-shun" theory after all!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.