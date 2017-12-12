PHOTO: Dog seriously hurt during break-in, Arkansas woman tells sheriff's office

Authorities are investigating after an Arkansas home was broken into and a dog was seriously hurt Friday, according to a sheriff's office report.

Sarah Renee Morris, 27, told deputies that she arrived at her home on County Road 394 in Bono around 4 p.m. to find the back door open.

Her white bulldog, Aleena, would have usually been in the living room, Morris told Arkansas Online in a Facebook message. When her daughters, ages 10 and 5, called her, the dog came limping out of a bedroom with "her eyeball hanging out," Morris said.

The dog also had blood on her stomach and gashes that looked like they were from a knife, she said.

Morris said she thinks someone tried to break in and the dog met them at the door, because the dog knows the family never uses the back door other than to watch for the school bus, then lock it every morning.

The dog was treated at Hilltop Animal Hospital in Jonesboro, the sheriff's office said.

Morris told authorities she thought the dog prevented their home from being burglarized.

"I'm not exactly sure as to what took place, but I know she was guarding our home, and they didn't get what they were after," Morris said.

Craighead County sheriff's office has named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.