Home / Latest News /
Wildfire that burned 425 acres in Northwest Arkansas now 100 percent contained, National Park Service says
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 12:21 p.m.
Despite high winds and rough terrain, a wildfire in Northwest Arkansas was completely contained Tuesday morning, the National Park Service reported.
The agency said firefighters were first called to the Buffalo National River area on Sunday after two separate fires began along Arkansas 21.
By Monday, the two fires had coalesced into one, burning through a reported 425 acres of public and private property.
As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the fire was completely contained, though crews continued to monitor the area as remnants of the fire burned through tree stumps, officials said.
No injuries, property damage or evacuations were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Wildfire that burned 425 acres in Northwest Arkansas now 100 percent contained, National Park Service says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.