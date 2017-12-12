16-year-old boy faces charges after Little Rock carjacking

A 16-year-old boy faces multiple felonies after being arrested Monday in connection to a carjacking last week, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Braelyn Eskridge of Little Rock on Monday after the victim's vehicle was found at 9222 Interstate 30 Frontage Road and a traffic stop was made, according to the report.

The report said Eskridge was in possession of the victim's 2003 Toyota Avalon, which was taken at gunpoint during the robbery on Dec. 5.

According to the report, the teenager was identified as the suspect in the carjacking.

Authorities arrested the teenager on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property. Eskridge has been charged as an adult and was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Monday night.

Gunman arrested in November shooting

The 19-year-old identified on Friday as a suspect in a November shooting that injured a teen girl has been arrested, according to Little Rock police.

Jorden Zayveon Propps of Little Rock was booked into the Pulaski County jail about 11:45 a.m. Monday on one count of first-degree battery and four counts of terroristic act, records show. He was arrested at the Police Department's substation on West 12th Street, a report said.

The department said Propps fired a shot about 11:50 a.m. Nov. 22 at a vehicle driving east on Mabelvale Cutoff that penetrated the vehicle's rear hatch and struck the 16-year-old in her back.

Police previously spoke with Melissa Darrough, 30, who said she was riding in the back seat of a 2015 Nissan with the teenager before the shooting.

Someone walked into their lane of traffic and stopped, Darrough told authorities. She said the driver, 42-year-old Wanda Holmes, swerved to miss the man.

Darrough told Holmes the man had a gun, and he shot at their vehicle as they passed him, a police report stated.

