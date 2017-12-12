Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 2:27 p.m.

Hot Springs police name 2 women slain in triple homicide

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:05 p.m.

Police have identified the two women killed in a triple homicide last week in Hot Springs.

According to a Tuesday news release from the city's Police Department, 60-year old Brenda Sue Lawson and 46-year-old Dory Ann Power were among three people found dead in a home in the 200 block of Nevada Street during a welfare check the evening of Dec. 5.

Authorities had previously identified 40-year-old Paul D. Power as the third victim. All three were Hot Springs residents.

Nicholas Matthew Lewondowski, 34, of Hot Springs was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of capital murder.

A witness told authorities that Lewondowski killed the three after the four of them got into an argument about a member of the group stealing from another member.

