Man killed when 18-wheeler runs off I-30 in Arkansas, strikes tree

A 35-year-old Texas man was killed Tuesday morning when the 18-wheeler he was driving veered off Interstate 30 and struck a tree, Arkansas authorities said.

Tony Ladouceur Jr. was driving east in a 2014 Freightliner around 6:20 a.m. when the truck ran off the highway in Clark County, about 4 miles northeast of Gurdon, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The 18-wheeler reportedly then went into a ditch and struck a pine tree. Ladouceur, a Saginaw, Texas, resident, was pronounced dead at the scene about 7:20 a.m., police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

The death is one of at least 465 in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police figures.