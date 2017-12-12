Home / Latest News /
Man posed as officer, tried to get discounted coffee, authorities say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.
Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police in western New York have charged a man who they say impersonated a police officer in an attempt to get discounted coffee.
WIVB-TV reported that the man flashed a fake badge and gun at a Starbucks in Buffalo around 11 p.m. Friday. Police say the man claimed he was a detective and asked for a discount.
Authorities say the man then left Starbucks and tried to get into Spot Coffee after closing time by claiming he was a police officer. He was later arrested.
Police said the man was carrying a BB gun.
Police have charged the 48-year-old Buffalo man with criminal trespassing, criminal impersonation of a police officer and menacing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man posed as officer, tried to get discounted coffee, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.