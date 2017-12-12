One of nation's top recruits eyes visit to UA

It appears University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Chad Morris and his staff are in good shape to get an official visit from one of the top prospects in the nation.

Athlete Joshua Moore, 6-1, 171 pounds, of Yoakum, Texas, announced Sunday on Twitter he was reopening his recruiting and was no longer committed to Nebraska, whom he pledged to in June.

ESPN rates Moore the No. 5 athlete and No. 36 overall prospect. He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Ohio State, Southern Cal and numerous others.

He's communicated with Hogs receivers coach Justin Stepp and offensive line coach Dustin Fry. Moore is expected to host Morris for an in-home visit Thursday.

Moore is teammates with offensive lineman Silas Robinson, who flipped his commitment from SMU to the Hogs on Sunday. Moore said the Razorbacks likely will get an official visit from him.

"He tells me a lot about the program," Moore said of Robinson. "I also love the way Coach Morris runs his system. They said I also have the opportunity to play defense as well, and that's something I want to do at the next level."

He has recorded 25 receptions for 362 yards and 7 touchdowns, and carried 31 times for 432 yards and 5 touchdowns while playing receiver. He also has 54 tackles and an interception at cornerback going into the Class 3A Division I semifinal game against Rockdale on Friday.

Moore and his twin brother, Jordan, a running back and safety at the school who is committed to Texas A&M, received scholarship offers from the Hogs on Monday.

Yoakum Coach Bo Robinson, the father of Silas, said Moore's great feet make him an outstanding prospect.

"He's probably not a 4.3 40-guy, he's probably a 4.5 guy, but he has 4.2 40 feet," Robinson said. "He has quick feet and he can change directions. Most people are recruiting him to be a receiver. I think he can make his money playing cornerback because he has long arms and great hips."

The Moores' grandfather, Charlie Hall, played linebacker for the Cleveland Browns for 10 years while not missing a game.

"I'm thinking the Razorbacks have a chance at [Joshua] as well as his brother," Robinson said.

Moore officially has visited Nebraska and Alabama and has three visits left to take. He said Stepp and Fry have his interest.

"Just how they want to use me and the opportunities I have there," Moore said.

The next time Moore pledges to a school, it will be about fit.

"It'll be where I feel most comfortable, and where I feel I can succeed the most," Moore said.

He's unsure which schools will get his other official visits.

"I'm not sure yet. I'll go back and re-evaluate my options, and we'll go from there," he said.

BISHOP COMMITS

The whole town of Ashdown was buzzing Sunday night when Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and others on his staff visited with cornerback LaDarrius Bishop and the defensive back committed to the Hogs.

Bishop, 6-1, 190, 4.35 in the 40-yard dash, had been committed to Mississippi State since July, but let the Bulldogs know of his intentions prior to pledging to the Hogs. He also had offers from Florida, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa State and others.

Morris was accompanied by offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, offensive line coach Dustin Fry, recruiting coordinator Mark Smith, Bobby Allen and Barry Lunney Jr. on the visit.

Bishop, a young man of few words, was won over by Morris during a meeting at a local restaurant.

"I was excited. He's a great person, a real good man," Bishop said. "He's a well-trusted man."

Ashdown Coach Matt Richardson spoke to Bishop near the end of the visit and realized he was ready to be a Razorback.

"I looked Day Day in the eye and I said, 'What do you think, man,' and he said 'They're cool, they're cool,' " Richardson said. "When he said that, I knew what he meant. I said, 'Well, is that where you want to be?' And he said. 'Yeah, that's where I want to be,' and I said 'Well, go tell him.' "

Morris was elated when Bishop committed.

"As soon as he did and he shook his hand, Coach Morris started screaming 'All right man, all right, listen to this,' Richardson said.

Bishop's cousin Montaric Brown is a redshirt freshman for the Hogs.

