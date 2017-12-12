Home / Latest News /
Police: 22-year-old Arkansan charged with murder after body found in ditch by road
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:10 a.m.
A 22-year-old Arkansan faces a first-degree murder charge after the body of an apparent shooting victim was found in a ditch on Monday, authorities said.
Arkansas State Police said officers began investigating after a body of an unidentified male was found in a ditch just west of Stuttgart, near the intersection of U.S. 79 and Gingrich Road.
On Tuesday, police announced that Kirkland Warren had been arrested in the death. The Pine Bluff resident was booked into the Jefferson County jail shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to online records. As of 10 a.m., he remained there with bail not yet set.
The victim appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.
The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine his identity and to confirm the cause of death.
racixunog says... December 12, 2017 at 10:39 a.m.
