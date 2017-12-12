Authorities: Stun gun used on man who threw rocks at Little Rock police station's windows

Officers used a stun gun on a man who broke windows at a Little Rock police station then produced a weapon Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers found the man around 11 a.m. outside the station located at 3999 W. 12th St. He was throwing rocks at the station's windows, according to Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Ford said officers used a stun gun on the man after he produced "a weapon," but he did not know what type of weapon it was.

The man, whom police did not identify, was taken into custody without further incident, according to authorities. Police did not know his condition as of Tuesday afternoon.