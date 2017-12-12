Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 4:08 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Authorities: Stun gun used on man who threw rocks at Little Rock police station's windows

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 3:24 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Officers used a stun gun on a man who broke windows at a Little Rock police station then produced a weapon Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers found the man around 11 a.m. outside the station located at 3999 W. 12th St. He was throwing rocks at the station's windows, according to Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Ford said officers used a stun gun on the man after he produced "a weapon," but he did not know what type of weapon it was.

The man, whom police did not identify, was taken into custody without further incident, according to authorities. Police did not know his condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Authorities: Stun gun used on man who threw rocks at Little Rock police station's windows

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

rubythecat96gmailcom says... December 12, 2017 at 3:51 p.m.

so the police report did not have the man's name on it? or the type of weapon he pulled on police ? strange.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online