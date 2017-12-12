Store employee finds Little Rock homicide victim's keys, ID during struggle for stolen items, police say

During a struggle to retrieve merchandise stolen from a Little Rock store, an employee also discovered a set of keys and identification belonging to a homicide victim, police said.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. Monday to the Rainbow clothing store at the Shackleford Crossing shopping center, 2610 S. Shackleford Road, in reference to a robbery in progress, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 28-year-old worker said two black females with a 1-year-old child ran out of the store with merchandise, prompting her to chase after them.

During a struggle at the robbers’ vehicle, the worker was able to obtain the stolen items as well as other merchandise taken earlier that day from a clothing store on Geyer Springs Road. Around $534 worth of items was stolen in total.

She also was able to retrieve “a set of keys and an ID belonging to Loren Robinson … who is deceased,” the report states.

Robinson, 30, was found shot July 24 in a brown 2002 Buick LeSabre outside a southwest Little Rock home in the 10000 block of Stardust Trail. He was later pronounced dead at UAMS Medical Center.

The belongings are believed to have fallen out of the vehicle while the worker retrieved the stolen merchandise, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said Tuesday.

As the robbers tried to flee, the employee was dragged by the vehicle, according to authorities. The report notes that the pair later hit two vehicles before leaving the scene, causing minor damage to both.

Ford said investigators are looking into possible leads related to Robinson's killing based on his retrieved belongings. No leads had been found and no one had been arrested in the homicide as of Tuesday afternoon.

A customer reportedly filmed part of the robbery on her phone. It had not been obtained at the time of the report. No arrests have been made in that case.