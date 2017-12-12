Home /
RB Jeremy Gibson no longer committed
Running back Jeremy Gibson, who was recruited by former Coach Bret Bielema and his staff, is no longer committed to Arkansas.
Gibson, 5-11, 200 pounds, of Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy said he hasn't had contact with the staff of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris. He committed to Bielema and his staff over scholarship offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Utah, Purdue and several others in June.
