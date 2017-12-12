Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 5:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

RB Jeremy Gibson no longer committed

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 4:21 p.m.

jeremy-gibson

PHOTO BY COURTESY OF NIKE

Jeremy Gibson

Running back Jeremy Gibson, who was recruited by former Coach Bret Bielema and his staff, is no longer committed to Arkansas.

Gibson, 5-11, 200 pounds, of Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy said he hasn't had contact with the staff of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris. He committed to Bielema and his staff over scholarship offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Utah, Purdue and several others in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: RB Jeremy Gibson no longer committed

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online