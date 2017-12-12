Senator's aide now governor's

An aide to Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang will go to work for Gov. Asa Hutchinson as director of policy coordination and legislative outreach, starting Jan. 2, Hutchinson's office announced Monday.

Andy Goodman will replace the governor's director of legislative affairs, Robert Moery, whose last day is Friday, said Hutchinson spokesman Chelsea O'Kelley.

Goodman's annual salary will be $99,500, O'Kelley said. Goodman's current salary in the Senate is $97,470 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website. Moery's annual salary in the governor's office is $74,999 a year, according to the website.

Goodman has worked for Dismang, a Republican from Searcy, since December 2015. He worked in the state land commissioner's office from July 2009-December 2015 and his jobs there included director of real estate, public relations assistant and land sales associate.

Moery's departure from the governor's office comes six months after his promotion from deputy director of legislative affairs to director. In June, Moery was promoted after Hutchinson's then-director of legislative affairs, Rett Hatcher, left to become deputy director of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System. Moery's next job wasn't disclosed.

Hutchinson said in a news release Monday that Goodman has "proven to be a consummate consensus builder who quickly understands issues and offers workable solutions.

"I am pleased that he has agreed to join my staff," the first-term Republican governor said. "His experience and sound judgment will be an enormous asset to Arkansas as we draw up the blueprint to further streamline state government on behalf of all Arkansans."

Goodman said in a written statement issued through the governor's office that he hopes to use the experience gained while working with the Legislature "to help facilitate clear communication between legislators and the governor's office, and to continue to promote good policy."

Dismang said Monday in an interview, "Obviously my time as pro tempore will come to an end" by the end of next year and the governor "recognized that and saw a lot of talent in Andy and asked him if he would like to come over, which I think he'll be a good fit there" for Hutchinson.

Goodman's hiring comes with the Legislature set to meet in a fiscal session starting in February. In that session, getting the required 27 Senate votes to reauthorize the use of federal and state funds for the state's Medicaid expansion could prove difficult, with two of the Senate's 35 seats vacant. The seats of former Sen. Eddie Joe Williams, R-Cabot, and the late Sen. Greg Standridge, R-Russellville, won't be filled until special elections on May 22.

During this year's regular session, the Senate voted 27-1 to approve an appropriation to reauthorize the use of federal and state funds for the Medicaid expansion that covers roughly 300,000 low-income Arkansans. Williams voted for the measure, while Standridge didn't vote on it, according to the Legislature's website.

Asked whether Goodman's hiring will help with the next Medicaid expansion vote in the Senate, Dismang said, "I don't think there is any direct correlation to the Medicaid expansion vote.

"Andy has a great relationship with just about everybody and it's going to be pretty important and helpful in making sure that the governor is successful," Dismang said.

Metro on 12/12/2017