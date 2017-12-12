State panel refuses to OK dicamba restrictions, kicks proposed ban back to Plant Board

An Arkansas Legislative Council subcommittee Tuesday refused to approve the nation’s toughest restrictions on dicamba, a herbicide linked to crop damage here and in 23 other states.

The proposed ban on in-crop use of the herbicide from April 16 through Oct. 31 now goes back to the state Plant Board.

Monsanto has asked Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza for preliminary and permanent injunctions against the spraying ban on a herbicide that is central to the company's new Xtend system of dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton.

The April 16 cutoff date, Monsanto says in its lawsuit, is arbitrary, conflicts with federal law on commerce and isn't based on science.

The proposed ban got its start with the appointment of a special dicamba task force. The group met twice in August and, in a splintered vote, proposed a cutoff date. A Plant Board subcommittee Sept. 12 voted for a cutoff date, a recommendation backed by the full board Sept. 21. By law, the board then opened the proposal to public comment, from Oct. 1-30, and held a required public hearing and final vote Nov. 8.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.