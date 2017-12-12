Tuesday recruiting tidbits

Arkansas is expected to visit Fordyce defensive lineman Billy Ferrell tomorrow after extending an offer last week. Ferrell, 6-3, 330 said Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and Barry Lunney Jr. will visit him on Wednesday. He believes the visit will be a school and in-home visit. He received an offer from Wisconsin on Monday to go along with others from Arkansas, Alabama, Louisville, Colorado State, Iowa State and others.

Arkansas recruiting cooridnator Mark Smith is expected to visit linebacker commitment Bumper Pool of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy at his school and home on Thursday.

Arkansas offensive line commitment Noah Gatlin, 6-7, 300 of Jonesboro hosted offensive line coach Dustin Fry for an in-home visit Monday night. Coach Chad Morris, offensive cooridnator Joe Craddock, Barry Lunney Jr and Fry visited the high school in the morning.

Arkansas commit Sean Michael Flanagan is expected to host Barry Lunney Jr for an in-home visit Tuesday night before he makes an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Coach Chad Morris and Lunney made an in-home visit last Thursday night.

Flanagan, 6-1, 191 pounds, of Charleston picked the Razorbacks over offers from Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Kansas, Arkansas State, Massachusetts, Louisiana- Monroe and others in June.

Arkansas quarterback commitment Connor Noland, 6-3, 208 of Greenwood believes Coach Chad Morris and Barry Lunney Jr. will make an in-home visit Friday before he leaves in the afternoon for the Blue-Grey All American Game in Dallas. He will make his official visit to Arkansas in late January.