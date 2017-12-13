4 drivers killed in highway accidents

At least four people have died in crashes on state roadways since Saturday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A 35-year-old Texas man was killed Tuesday morning when the 18-wheeler he was driving veered off Interstate 30 and struck a tree, the state police said.

Tony Ladouceur Jr. was driving east in a 2014 Freightliner around 6:20 a.m. when the truck ran off the highway in Clark County, about 4 miles northeast of Gurdon, according to a state police report.

The 18-wheeler then went into a ditch and struck a pine tree. Ladouceur, a Saginaw, Texas, resident, was pronounced dead at the scene about 7:20 a.m., the state police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

A 54-year-old Alma man died when his vehicle left the road and overturned in Crawford County early Monday, the state police said.

Donny Cole was driving south on U.S. 71 when his 1997 Lexus veered off the highway shortly after 5 a.m., according to a report.

The vehicle overturned and Cole was thrown out and killed, the report said.

In Fulton County, a 67-year-old Ash Flat man died when his vehicle hit an embankment and overturned Monday, authorities said.

Charles White was driving east on U.S. 62 west of Agnos when his 1996 Jeep Cherokee traveled off the road, hit an embankment and overturned around noon, according to a state police report. White suffered fatal injuries.

No one else was listed as being hurt in any of the single-vehicle crashes Monday and Tuesday.

On Saturday, an 85-year-old Texas man died in Little River County when his pickup crossed the centerline and struck two other vehicles, the state police reported.

Ted Eddy was driving north on Arkansas 41 when his 1999 Ford F150 crossed the centerline shortly before 6 p.m., according to the police report.

Authorities said the pickup struck a 2012 Toyota Tundra traveling south before hitting a southbound 1998 Honda Accord head-on.

Eddy was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said three others were injured, though those people were not identified in the report. The report also didn't specify what may have caused the pickup to cross the centerline.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of all the crashes, the state police reported.

Metro on 12/13/2017