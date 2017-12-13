$40M gift to fund new arts facilities at UA

FAYETTEVILLE — A $40 million gift from the Windgate Charitable Foundation will be used to develop new arts facilities at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the university announced Wednesday.

New buildings with classrooms, labs and studio space will form the Windgate Art and Design District south of the main UA campus, near where the university opened an approximately 34,500-square-foot Sculpture Studio building last year.

In August, UA announced a $120 million gift supporting arts education from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, with much of that money to be spent on student scholarship and faculty hiring.

