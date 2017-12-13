After inspections, state threatens to revoke licenses of 2 Arkansas clinics that provide abortions

Two of the three clinics providing abortion services in Arkansas received notices from the state this month threatening to revoke their licenses if they did not correct deficiencies found during recent inspections, according to documents filed in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

The documents, which were filed in a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, argue the infractions found by Health Department inspectors were minor.

One clinic, Little Rock Family and Planning Services, was cited for not listing the Red Cross on its emergency contacts list. A Planned Parenthood clinic in Fayetteville was cited for using cloth booties to cover stirrups in an exam room.

Both clinics said in court filings they were able to quickly correct the issues cited.

A Planned Parenthood clinic in Little Rock was also inspected, but no issues were found.

Attached to the court filings were letters from the Health Department asking for proof that the infractions had been corrected or their licenses would be revoked in 30 days.

