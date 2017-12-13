Arkansas man, 74, faces seven counts of rape

A 74-year-old Texarkana man is facing seven counts of rape after a woman reported she had been assaulted by him multiple times when she was a child, authorities said.

The Texarkana Gazette reported Wednesday that William Troy Sisco is due in court next week after his arrest on Dec. 4.

The victim, who is now 25, told investigators in Arkansas that her therapist urged her to come forward and report the sexual abuse, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper. The woman told detectives she was assaulted by Sisco in different places in the Texarkana area from the time when she was 6 until she was 18, the affidavit said.

"[The woman] stated the [Sisco] would often threaten to harm her mother and brother if she told anyone," police wrote, noting the victim said Sisco often had a knife.

Police said the woman told officers her brother at one point walked in on Sisco raping her. The brother corroborated the story and said he hadn't reported it because Sisco threatened him, the affidavit said.