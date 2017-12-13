Arkansas man led deputies on high-speed car chase, tried to run, police say

An Arkansas man was arrested early Tuesday after he led deputies on a high-speed car chase, then attempted to run, authorities said.

Around 3 a.m., Garland County deputy Joseph Parker saw an unlicensed blue Honda Accord speeding north on Arkansas 7 South, according to an affidavit cited in a story by the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.

Parker reportedly tried to pull the car over, but the driver, later identified as Joel Louis Buck Sr., kept going, at times reaching speeds higher than 90 miles per hour, the affidavit said.

At one point, Buck's vehicle narrowly missed a collision with another car as he turned onto Yorkshire Drive, according to the affidavit.

Near the end of the road, Buck stopped, got out of the car and starting running toward a wooded area, police said.

Authorities found him hiding in a ditch with a set of keys and a glass pipe containing meth residue next to him a short time later, according to the affidavit.

As of Wednesday morning, Buck was being held at the Garland County jail in lieu of $6,500 bond on charges of fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, third-degree domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.