Arkansas woman, 37, dies in two-vehicle collision on U.S. 67

A 37-year-old Arkansas woman died Tuesday after she drove her vehicle onto U.S. 67, where it was hit by another vehicle, authorities said.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Holly Dorman was driving a 1998 Chevrolet onto U.S. 67 from a private drive south of Pocahontas in Randolph County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Chevrolet was then struck in its driver-side by a 2012 Volvo that was traveling south on the highway.

Dorman was pronounced dead at the scene. The report also listed one person as being injured, though it didn't provide further details.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death was one of at least 466 in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.