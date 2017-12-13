Attorneys don't mention dicamba in opening statements of Arkansas murder trial

BLYTHEVILLE — Attorneys in the murder trial of a Missouri man failed to mention in opening statements a controversial herbicide that allegedly sparked the fight in northeast Arkansas between the suspect and the victim.

Allan Curtis Jones is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2016 shooting death of Mike Wallace, a farmer in Leachville. Jones lives in nearby Arbyrd, Mo.

The Jonesboro Sun reported that police say the two men began arguing because Wallace believed the dicamba drifting onto his fields was coming from Jones' land along the Missouri-Arkansas border.

But neither the prosecutor nor the defense attorney mentioned dicamba during opening statements Tuesday. Instead, the attorneys referred to the incident as a problem between the two men.

The trial is being held at the Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville.