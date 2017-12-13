Home / Latest News /
Woman's body found in parking lot outside Hot Springs, authorities say
This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.
Authorities are investigating after the body of an unidentified woman was found in a Garland County parking lot early Tuesday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
Someone saw the body in the 100 block of Springwood Road, which is outside the Hot Springs city limits, about 4:15 a.m. and alerted the sheriff's office, according to the newspaper
The woman appeared to be around 50 years old, Garland County sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. John Schroeder told the Sentinel-Record. It was unknown Tuesday whether foul play was suspected.
The body has been sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the woman's cause of death, the newspaper reported.
